Meagan Good Opens Up About Relationship with Jonathan Majors: ‘I’m in Love… I’m Healing’

Meagan Good is radiating happiness these days. She’s juggling a flourishing career with a new romance with actor Jonathan Majors. This new chapter comes after her separation from DeVon Franklin, her husband of nine years, in December 2021.

At a recent NAACP Image Awards interview, Good opened up about this busy period in her life. “It’s a crazy time,” she admitted, “but I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing, and I’m excited about what’s next.” Good also expressed her enthusiasm for her upcoming projects, including season three of Amazon’s “Harlem” and Tyler Perry’s new film “Divorce in the Black.”

Despite the whirlwind of personal and professional changes, Good emphasizes the importance of self-care and inner peace. “I just have peace in my heart and joy in my heart, and I love myself,” she stated. This focus on well-being shines through as Good navigates this new chapter.

The interview inevitably touched on Good’s relationship with Majors, particularly in light of his recent assault conviction involving an ex-girlfriend. Good remained tight-lipped on specifics, but she did emphasize her faith and personal truth: “I keep my eyes on God,” she said, “and I stay true to myself and I stay authentic. I know what I know.”

This red carpet appearance marks their first major outing together since the verdict. It remains to be seen how their relationship unfolds, but Good’s focus on self-love and growth suggests she’s approaching this new chapter with a positive outlook.

