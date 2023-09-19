Dante Bowe: From Gospel to R&B + Live On-Air ‘Wind Me Up’ Performance [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy-award winning artist Dante Bowe discusses his transition to r&b from gospel in this exclusive RSMS interview, and performs live at the station!

With a plethora of accomplishments under his belt and the belief that even more fruit is to come, Bowe is looking towards the future! He explains his new style of music as “cool, but positive and light”.

“I feel like sometimes r&b has lost that [real] love…we all fall in love so I wanted to make it to where everybody can find their balance and [it] not just be about sex,” Bowe said.

Though many fans try boxing in his artistry due to his former affiliation with groundbreaking gospel group Maverick City Music, Dante explains that he is focused on his calling and purpose.

“It’s natural to evolve as an artist…it’s a little different [now] because it’s R&B, but it’s still positive music…just about love,” he states.

Read: Maverick City Music Pauses Relationship With Dante Bowe Over “Inconsistent” Actions

Bowe describes how his church background and grandmother’s faith-based teachings have impacted his optimistic outlook on life, which translates into his music. A few of his musical influences include Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, Fred Hammand, and—most of all—Ms. Lauryn Hill…an testament to his current style.

Check out Dante Bowe’s latest hit Wind Me Up!

