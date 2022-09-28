Maverick City Music Pauses Relationship With Dante Bowe Over “Inconsistent” Actions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel group Maverick City Music has announced that they are pressing a pause on their relationship with one of their founding group members.

The Grammy-winning collective announced on their Instagram Monday (Sept. 26) that they are distancing themselves from singer Dante Bowe, who has been a member since the group’s inception in 2019. The group cites contradicting behavior as the reason for the split.

“Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values and beliefs, we have decided to put a pause on our professional relationship with Dante Bowe,” the group said in the statement. “Decisions like these are not easy because of the level of nuance, both professionally and personally, but we felt it necessary to address. Maverick City Music is a collective of various artists from many different backgrounds and life experiences; as such no one artist’s actions or behavior can always be attributed as a reflection of our core beliefs and values.”

As reported by CBN News, the group did not specify what exactly prompted the pause. However, Bowe recently received criticism for posting a video on his personal IG page, partying on a bus while rapping the explicit lyrics of “Despues De La Playa,” a track by Latin rap artist Bad Bunny. In his own statement posted on his IG (before he made his account private), Bowe said that he was taking a break from social media.

“In light of recent events and opinions, I’ve talked to some of wisest leaders and brothers around me,” he wrote. “I’ll be taking time off social media to rest mentally and physically. Years ago, when I dreamt of all I would accomplish one day, I didn’t account for the pressure and opinions that would come with it. It’s important for everyone to know when to step back and refocus.”

Despite pausing their working relationship, Maverick City Music will continue to support Bowe in his personal journey. “Dante is a brother in Christ and as such he has our full commitment and unwavering support as he continues to navigate his path forward. Each of us need God’s grace, and our hope is that we all pray and give him the same opportunity to grow in Christ as we give ourselves.”

