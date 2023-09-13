Cedric The Entertainer on new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, ‘AC Barbeque’ brand, and more! [LISTEN]

Comedian Cedric The Entertainer, a close friend of the show, joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to to discuss his new novel ‘Flipping Boxcars’, new barbecue line ‘AC Barbeque’ (in partnership with actor Anthony Anderson), and to share the inside scoop on his upcoming career plans.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Catch this and more exclusives on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
READ
Related: Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph & Cedric The Entertainer Sing The Classics On New Season Of Apple TV+’s ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’
Related: Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
Related: Comedian Special K’s Info You Didn’t Know You Needed [LISTEN]
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted With Blonde Girlfriend On Vacation In Mexico, Social Media Has Jokes
-
What Is Going On With R&B Singer Michel’le!? [VIDEO]
-
Happy Anniversary! 40 New Edition Photos That Show Their 40-Year Evolution
-
Kanye West & Bianca Censori Banned From Venetian Boat Company After Rear End-Showing NSFW Activity, Social Media Has The Ick
-
Bey Day LA: Beyonce′’s Star-Studded RWT Birthday Stop Brings Out Hollywood’s Biggest Names
-
16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever
-
‘BET’ Stars KJ Smith And Skyh Black Wed In Lavish Ceremony And Reception
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards