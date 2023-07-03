Comedian Special K’s Info You Didn’t Know You Needed [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Special K shares some of the most random, but interesting facts that you didn’t know you needed to hear! You’re welcome in advance.

Did you know that:

Iceland has an incest app to help you avoid hooking up with relatives?

Rhythm is the longest English word without a vowel?

The average human sweats 26 gallons in bed each year?

The most stolen food in the world is cheese?

