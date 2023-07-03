Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Comedian Special K’s Info You Didn’t Know You Needed [LISTEN]

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout Graphics
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
news you can't use

Source: c/s / Reach Media

Comedian Special K shares some of the most random, but interesting facts that you didn’t know you needed to hear! You’re welcome in advance.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Did you know that:

Iceland has an incest app to help you avoid hooking up with relatives?

Rhythm is the longest English word without a vowel?

The average human sweats 26 gallons in bed each year?

The most stolen food in the world is cheese?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

For more news you absolutely, positively cannot use, subscribe to @TheRSMS on Youtube!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Related: Special K’s News You Can’t Use: Questions That Need Answers [LISTEN]

Related: Special K’s News You Can’t Use: Dos and Don’ts for Fast Food Ordering

Related: Special K’s News You Can’t Use: How to Spot A Cheater By Their Phone Carrier [WATCH]

RELATED TAGS

Comedian Special K News You Can't Use

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close