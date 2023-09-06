Toya & Reginae Talk New Reality TV Show! [WATCH]

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss their latest project—one you don’t want to miss!

‘Toya & Reginae’ shows this mother-daughter duo in a light never before seen. Fans are given insight on not only the dynamics of their relationship, but other aspects of their lives you can’t catch anywhere else. The series has plenty of drama, but even more laughs, fun, and family.

“Y’all need to watch this season because it’s explosive, it’s fun, it’s a family show, and you’re going to love each and every moment,” Toya explains.

Toya Johnson-Rushing is a television personality and author. She is well known for having previously starred in the BET series ‘Tiny and Toya’, alongside Xscape’s Tiny Harris. Her eldest daughter Reginae (whom she shares with rapper Lil’ Wayne) previously worked as a musical artist within the group The OMG Girlz, but is now pursing an acting career.

Catch Toya & Reginae on WeTV every Thursday night at 9/8C! Check out the #ToyaandReginae hashtag on social media for more content.

