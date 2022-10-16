Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Congratulations are in order for Toya Johnson and her longtime partner Robert “Red” Rushing as they tied the knot Saturday night in a lavish ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur.

The couple officially wed in front of their closest friends and family including The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, singers Tiny Harris and Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith, Monyetta Shaw, Rasheeda and of course, Toya’s daughter Reginae Carter and more. Shortly after the ceremony, the beautiful bride took to Instagram to share photos from her big day and it’s safe to say that she was absolutely stunning on her big day in her lavish wedding gown that had her looking like a true princess.

“Finally got my fairy-tale ending. Thank you @eseazenabor for making me feel like a real life princess. #isaidyestothedress” the beauty captioned one of her social media photos. Check it out below.

She also shared a photo set of her and her new hubby on their big day, this time captioning this post, “Introducing Mr. & Mrs RUSHING. ”

Check it out below.

And just earlier today, the new bride shared a photo set of her stunning bridal party as they slayed in their all white gowns. “Bride Tribe.

#rushingdowntheaisle #mygirls”she simply captioned this post of all of these beautiful Black queens. Check out the stunning looks below.

Congratulations to Toya Johnson and her new hubby on their special day!

