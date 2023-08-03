Types of Relatives in Every Black Family with Special K [LISTEN]

From the Uncle that always needs to hold some money, to the Auntie that knows every line dance… there are just certain relatives that EVERY black family has. Special K brings us more news you absolutely, positively cannot use, but surely can relate to!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Related:
The Cast Roasts Special K’s Cincy Music Fest Outfit [LISTEN]
Special K’s News You Can’t Use: Questions That Need Answers [LISTEN]
Black Family Month: 2 Chainz & His Son Halo Team Up For New Podcast
-
Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious "Cancelled" For Defending Biological Women?
-
Allies Tax Relief and Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blow Out Cash Giveaway!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Doja Cat’s Beef With Her Fans Leads To Her Losing Almost 250K Instagram Followers, Twitter Reacts
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words