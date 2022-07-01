2 Chainz is taking a swing at the podcast game…with his son.

Last month (June 2), the Atlanta rapper debuted a podcast called Me & Halo with his 6 year-old son Halo Epps. Halo is not only the youngest child (13 year-old Heaven and 9 year-old Harmony) of 2 Chainz and his wife Kesha Ward, but he is also the only boy.

The show’s summary says the podcast will follow the dad and son duo as they discuss all things ranging from sports, news, life updates and of course “the lovely lady” in their lives.“Consider this your bird’s eye view into our father and son dynamic, and most importantly you can always expect us to keep it ‘TRU,” the podcast bio reads.

The 44 year-old asks his son a multitude of questions ranging from what his plans for the summer are to if he has a special interest in a young female at school. Halo shows how charismatic he is in the almost eleven minute conversation with his father. You can watch the first episode below.

The podcast is yet another avenue the ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music‘ artist is merging into to display his talents outside of the rap game. He has spoke recently about wanting to go into a ton of other business ventures including starting his own venture capital fund. If 2 Chainz is as good with those ventures as he and his son are at podcasting, we’re sure that he’s going to do more great things in the future. Congrats to the Epps family on launching their podcast! We look forward to enjoying many more episodes.

July is National Black Family Month. Black Family Month was first recognized in 2006, to encourage the enrichment of families through education, health, and self-improvement. This observance also encourages us to support our loved ones, reflect with one another and invest in and inspire the next generation.

Stay tuned throughout the month as we continue to celebrate the Black families we love!

Black Family Month: 2 Chainz & His Son Halo Team Up For New Podcast was originally published on globalgrind.com