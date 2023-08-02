Alton Walker Explains Why ‘God Ain’t Pleased’ [LISTEN]

Comedian Alton Walker joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain a few of the reasons why ‘God ain’t pleased,’ from Lizzo to Tina Knowles. Be sure to book your package for the Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blowout to catch more of Alton at our live comedy show of the weekday!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Tune in weekdays at 5-9a CT/6-10a ET for more ignorant hilarity!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Related:
Comedian Special K’s Info You Didn’t Know You Needed [LISTEN]
Meet Comedian Rita Brent, Rickey Smiley’s Mentee [LISTEN]
Watch: Did Martin Lawrence Steal His Famed ‘Martin’ Character Sheneneh From This Former Comedian?
-
Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious "Cancelled" For Defending Biological Women?
-
Allies Tax Relief and Rickey Smiley Birthday Beach Blow Out Cash Giveaway!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Reportedly Shot & Killed In Philadelphia
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Doja Cat’s Beef With Her Fans Leads To Her Losing Almost 250K Instagram Followers, Twitter Reacts
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years