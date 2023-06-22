Cardi B Roasts Stepson of Missing Submarine Billionaire, Stepson Claps Back [WATCH]

Cardi B was not pleased with the stepson of missing submarine billionaire, who chose to attend a Blink-182 concert while his stepfather is lost at sea. She was less than hesitant to express her opinions on social media, and the stepson had a few choice words her as well before deleting his account.

The social media feud began on Wednesday when Cardi B took to Instagram live to bash the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding, Brian Szasz. He recently posted himself at a Blink 182 concert, just days after soliciting prayers from followers regarding the submarine search.

“Yes, you’re supposed to be at the house sad,” she said.

Szasz raked in plenty of public attention from more than just the “WAP” rapper after posting a selfie Monday with the caption, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times.”

In response to Cardi’s criticism, Szasz wrote, “What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my family’s [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink-182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi, get some class!”

He went on to explain that no one should judge how a person grieves, and that there is nothing he can do about the missing submarine.

“The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic, there’s nothing I can do for the situation at all,” he said.

While Cardi and Brian debate the decorum of the situation above shore, the U.S. and Canadian rescue teams continue their hunt for Brian’s stepfather and the other 4 individuals on the missing submersible. This time-sensitive search intensifies as the initially reported 96-hour oxygen supply reaches its end. Today makes day four of the search.

Updates are forthcoming.

