21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023

It was the moment that all Birthday Bashers were waiting for, and it definitely proved to be worth the anticipation!
Multiplatinum rap sensation 21 Savage was the headliner for Birthday Bash ATL 2023, and his homecoming performance was filled with tons of surprises as he gave props to the ladies of the game by bringing out Cardi B and Latto as his special guests for the night.
Of course, that wasn’t the only surprise 21 had in store for the night. The crowd went bananas when he brought out his “a lot” collaborator J. Cole, solidifying what was already one unforgettable show as the perfect jumpstart to summer 2023.
Now this is what we like to see during Black Music Month!
See more pictures from 21 Savage and his famous friends performing at Birthday Bash 2023 in Atlanta below:
1. J. Cole Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
2. J. Cole at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
3. J. Cole and 21 Savage Perform Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
4. J. Cole Backstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
5. 21 Savage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
6. Latto Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
7. Latto and Cardi B Perform Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
8. 21 Savage Live at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
9. 21 SavageSource:R1
10. 21 Savage Commanding The Stage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
11. 21 Savage Headlining Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
12. Latto Live at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
13. Latto Giving It Her All at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
14. Let’s Go Latto!Source:R1
15. LattoSource:R1
16. Latto Onstage at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
17. Cardi B Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023Source:R1
18. LattoSource:R1
