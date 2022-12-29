Cardi B’s Back Tattoo Lawsuit Not Guilty Verdict Upheld By Federal Judge

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Cardi B continues to win in court. Her original not guilty verdict from a lawsuit stemming from her mixtape cover is being upheld by a federal judge.

As per Digital Music News the Bronx, New York native got some more good news right before the close of 2022. Back in October a jury sided with Cardi B regarding a copyright infringement matter where a man claimed his back tattoo was used without permission for the cover of Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1. The project in question features a man with a very unique tattoo on his back with his head in between Bardi’s legs. Kevin Brophy Jr. says that the ink is actually his and the similarity caused him great distress therefore staining his reputation.

His legal team requested the verdict be overturned, via Rule 50, but Judge Cormac J. Carney has denied it thus upholding the original not guilty verdict. “Brophy does not claim that he in fact made a Rule 50(a) motion before the case was submitted to the jury,” the court documents read.

“Rather, he points to instances when the parties and the Court discussed the best process for making such a motion and argues that the instances either amounted to a stipulation allowing each party to make a motion after the verdict or otherwise preserved a party’s right to make one then. But that is not the case.” Carney concludes the response with a very clear dismissal saying “It is not for this Court to second-guess the verdict now.”

