News You Can’t Use: Who Is The Show’s “Most Hood” Cast Member?

Over the years, Special K has been acknowledged as the most hood cast member on the show. In fact, Rickey crowned him “the king of everything under $19k a year” . He puts it to the test today with a little game… Similar to the point game “Never Have I Ever”, this is “Who Is Most Hood”?!
