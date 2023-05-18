This U.S. State Just Officially Banned TikTok… Will Ohio Be Next?

The domestic fight against the Chinese social media app TikTok has just reached a new level, as Montana has officially banned it across their entire state.
Could Ohio be next?\
On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a strict measure against the app, though it is expected to be fought against heavily in court. Representatives of TikTok are arguing that the ban goes against American’s First Amendment rights, and that it’s ultimately against the law.
From FOX 8:
On Wednesday, Gianforte also announced he was prohibiting the use of all social media applications tied to foreign adversaries on state equipment and for state businesses in Montana effective on June 1. Among the apps he listed are WeChat, whose parent company is headquartered in China; and Telegram Messenger, which was founded in Russia.
The legislation, drafted by the attorney general’s office, easily passed through Montana’s GOP-controlled Legislature.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Lawmakers across the U.S. fear that TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese tech company, has relationships with the Chinese government. They further believe that that relationship could spill into the tech company sharing private American civilian information with China.
TikTok denies those claims.
The question for Ohioans is… could a similar ban for the popular app be coming to the Buckeye state?
Reports in early April about House Bill 17 prove that Ohio lawmakers have already begun the process of banning TikTok and other Chinese-related mobile phone applications from government-issued devices. Time will ultimately tell if that government ban will be lengthened to include private mobile phones and tablets.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
