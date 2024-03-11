Joe Biden Says He Will Sign Legislation To Ban Tiktok If Congress Passes It

President Joe Biden has thrown his support behind legislation that could result in a ban on the popular video-sharing app TikTok in the United States. The move reflects growing concerns in Washington over the security of Americans’ data, particularly regarding its potential accessibility to China.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The legislation, which received unanimous approval from the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, targets China’s ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, urging it to relinquish its ownership of the app or face a ban in the U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, has also backed the bill, indicating its imminent consideration for a full House vote.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When questioned by reporters about the legislation, President Biden affirmed his willingness to sign it if it passes Congress. The White House had previously assisted in the technical aspects of drafting the bill, although Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted earlier in the week that further adjustments were necessary before Biden could fully endorse it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This stance diverges from that of former President Donald Trump, who has expressed reservations about the legislation. Notably, prominent Republicans like Johnson and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise have championed the bill as a crucial measure for national security.

Related Article: Recession Forthcoming? President Joe Biden Joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show [LISTEN]

Related Article: Joe Biden’s Campaign Roasts Donald Trump’s Sneaker Con Appearance

Concerns over TikTok’s data practices have been raised by law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and regulatory bodies like the Federal Communications Commission. They have warned that ByteDance might share user data, including sensitive information like browsing history and location data, with the Chinese government. However, TikTok has denied these allegations, asserting that it has never shared such data and would not comply if requested. The U.S. government has yet to present concrete evidence of any such data sharing.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE