Jini Thornton: Ways to Save on a College Education [LISTEN]

High school graduation season is among us…meaning college enrollment is right around the corner! Financial expert Jini Thornton shares practical ways for families to save big this college season.

While many are familiar with FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), most don’t realize that it possible to file an appeal after receiving your reward package. If you feel that you or your child need more money to assist with education, be sure to contact the school’s financial aid office directly. An official appeal is your chance to prove why you need extra funds, so take time to detail any hardships you’re experiencing (such as family deaths or illnesses).

With the cost of college tuition steadily rising, it’s not a bad idea to start a four-year education at a two-year community college. The average community college annual cost is $4,000, while the average four-year college annual cost is $40,000. If you decide to go this route, it is critical to identify the potential college(s) you would want to transfer to. Ensuring that all of your earned credits will transfer to your desired institution is instrumental to a smooth transition.

Jini let’s us know how effective getting a head start on scholarships can be, and informs us that high school students should begin their search as early as the ninth grade. When searching for college scholarships, try focusing on a specific department. Don’t forget about community scholarships from churches or local organizations. Other tips for minimizing costs that your child can handle include dual-enrollment or landing a part-time job while still in high school.

Regardless of what strategies you use, ensure that your student is involved in the process…this is their education!

