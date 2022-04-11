Jini Thornton Breaks Down Which Student Loans Have Been Paused Or Canceled [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Biden has paused the repayment of student loans for the sixth time making some repayers confused and upset. Our money expert, Jini Thornton explains why the president pushed back payments again and who this affects.

When looking at your student loans, there can be a lot of confusion, but you may qualify for some money off. Hear our Money Matters segment and learn if your student loans are being affected.

