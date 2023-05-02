Blinding Dust Storms in Illinois Leave 6 Dead and 37 Injured in Highway Pile-up

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A blinding dust storm in rural Illinois led to a fatal highway pile-up on Monday, causing six tragic deaths.

The massive accident reportedly took place just before 11 am. So far, Illinois State Police have identified 72 vehicles involved and 37 individuals (between the ages of 2 and 80) hospitalized for injuries. The highway, Interstate 55, was shut down for nearly 30 miles in both directions north of Farmersville (a small village along Route 66).

Included in the collision were dozens of vehicles smashed into one another and two big rig trucks that caught fire.

“The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility,” State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick announced.

Investigators continue to search for answers, as dust storms of this magnitude are uncommon in the area. The last three reported in Central Illinois occurred in 1983, 1990, and 2017, according to WCIA.

Authorities planned to reopen the highway Tuesday morning, but say it could be as late as Tuesday afternoon. Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes for the day.

