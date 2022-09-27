New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Myles Garrett is thankfully home after being involved in a car crash Monday, September 26.

The Cleveland Browns defensive end was driving home after practice, and while in Sharon Township, about 40 miles south of Cleveland, his car flipped.

But now that the 26-year-old is physically okay after the one-car crash, many wondered what exactly happened. And it turns out –according to the NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero– he swerved on a wet road while attempting to avoid hitting an animal and overcorrected, which caused his Porsche to flip multiple times.

Garrett and a passenger were transported to the hospital with what Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago called “non-life-threatening injuries” after the crash was discovered just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

“When troopers arrived on the scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage,” Santiago told CNN.

The accident was also confirmed by Garrett’s agent Nicole Lynn, who tweeted that he was alert and responsive.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated,” Lynn said in the statement. “The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

The crash is still under investigation, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol does not suspect any foul play, intoxication, or drugs are involved. The three-time Pro-Bowler and his passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time, too.

The Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last Thursday, the Browns are taking on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday as they look to improve their 2-1 record.

New Report Reveals Why Myles Garrett’s Porsche Flipped In A One-Car Accident was originally published on cassiuslife.com