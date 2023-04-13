Arts & Entertainment

Black Tony Hits A Krispy Kreme Donut Truck Lick

Published on April 13, 2023

Black Tony

Source: c/s / Reach Media

Black Tony is determined to make some money today by any means necessary (no, not by coming to work)…armed robbery it is!

He fills the cast in on how he hit a lick on a Krispy Kreme donut truck. Math isn’t really his strong suit so he’s struggling to figure out how to resale them, but as soon as he does—its payday!

