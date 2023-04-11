Kiki and Fat Tasha Argue About Returning Easter Outfits to the Dollar Store [AUDIO]

Kiki and Fat Tasha call in to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to settle a disagreement. Kiki is supposed to take Fat Tasha out to eat with the money, but are in a bind when she can’t return the kids’ Easter clothes to the dollar store.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Click Below For Full Clip:
-
Unexpected Interviews with LaTocha, Rocky, and Kandi Get Heated
-
Gary's Tea: Tokyo Toni Says She Will "Marvin Gaye" Her Daughter: Angela Responds
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for "Setting The Record Straight" [AUDIO]
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
Andrew Wiggins’ Father’s ‘Serious Medical Situation’ Reportedly Led To His NBA Absence, Twitter Shows Love
-
Blac Chyna Defends Tamron Hall Amid ‘Messy’ Accusations: ‘She Understood The Assignment’
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee