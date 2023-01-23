HomeThe ShowAudio

Black Tony Threatens To Quit Claiming He’s Tired Of His Feelings Being Hurt [WATCH]

  
Source: c/s / Reach Media

Black Tony was in his feelings this morning and took it out on Rickey Smiley and threatened to quit claiming nobody came to his party.

He calls out every single member by name for not coming to his birthday party over the weekend at Chuck E. Cheese.

Listen to him fight through the tears as he airs his grievances out to the entire show this morning!

 

