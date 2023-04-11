What’s Trending: How Has Having (Or Not Having) Kids Affected Your Life?

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A new study found that about one in five adults don’t want children, and they don’t regret their decision when they’re older. The study was done by Michigan State University where researchers found 1.7 million adults, a little over 20%, do not want kids.

Those who identify as White and male are more likely to want to be child-free. This is an especially interesting statistic when looking at the demographic that pushes to restrict reproductive rights in the US.

Studies, however, also found that older child-free adults are less likely to say they had regrets about their lives. In fact, older parents are slightly more likely to want to change something about their life.

How has having, or not having kids affected your life? Any regrets?

