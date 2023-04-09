Halle Berry Bares All In Latest IG Photo: ‘I Do What I Wanna Do’

If there’s one thing Halle Berry is going to do, it’s break the Internet and on Saturday, April 8, she did just that!
Over the weekend, the Oscar award winning actress had us speechless when she shared a stunning photo of herself as she bared all to Instagram. In the pic, the beauty looked carefree with her hair tossed about as she drank a glass of wine on her balcony. “I do what i wanna do. happy Saturday,” the 56 year old actress captioned the breathtaking photo.
Many of Halle’s celebrity friends flooded her comment section immediately after the photo hit the Internet, including Halle Bailey and Lena Waithe, who both shared clapping hand emojis underneath the fire picture. Songstress Kelly Rowland also commented “YES!!!!” while others simply posted fire emojis to show their stamps of approval.
But this isn’t the first time the actress has bared all on IG. Earlier this year, Halle uploaded a series of pictures of herself as she posed for a few mirror pictures after she was fresh out of the shower. In this photo set, Halle showed off her fresh face, curly hair and glowing skin as she was all smiles while taking selfies in the mirror.
"hump day self love ," she simply captioned that post.
We just love Halle exudes self love!
