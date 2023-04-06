Jay-Z Is The Only Rapper on Forbes’ 2023 World’s Billionaire List [LISTEN]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z is officially the only rapper to make the World’s Billionaire List, published by Forbes, for 2023.

His impressive net worth tied him with Oprah and Donald Trump, landing no. 1217 on the list at $2.5 billion. Kayne West, a rapper formally listed, has been removed from this year’s roster.

The Brooklyn-bred artist and entrepreneur cemented his ranking after selling majority of his stake in his cognac brand D’Usse to Bacardi in February 2023. According to Forbes, he also holds the title of first billionaire in hip-hop as of 2019.

A few other household names can be seen listed as well. Some popular public figures include Rihanna ($1.4B), Jeff Bezos ($114B), Elon Musk ($180B), and Kim Kardashian ($1.2B).

