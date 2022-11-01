Diddy & Jay-Z Are The Richest Rap Artists, Ye’s Rank Drops

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

While they might not be this generation’s favorites Jay-Z and Diddy are still moving accordingly. A long time financial writer has ranked them as Rap’s wealthiest acts.

As spotted on Variety Magazine, the list for Hip-Hop’s biggest money makers have shifted this year. According to former Forbes journalist Zack O’ Malley Greenburg Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs are now the genre’s top earners; in order. The writer detailed his findings on his Zog Blog website.

“Jay-Z reclaims the top spot on the list as his fortune increases to $1.5 billion—a personal best—buoyed by the success of a diversified empire, with investments in everything from records to real estate and spirits to startups,” he wrote.

Greenburg also gives further context on why Diddy performed so well financially this year. “The value of his incredibly resilient Cîroc partnership with Diageo—which functions like an equity stake while creating cash flows for Diddy in the neighborhood of $60 million annually—continues to account for the bulk of his fortune,” he explained.

“The success of other assets including DeLeón tequila (he owns half) and Revolt (he’s the majority shareholder), as well as his music catalog, startup investments, and a considerable collection of worldly possessions, have finally pushed the impresario into ten-figure territory.”

He also confirms the recent headlines that Kanye West has seemingly lost his billionaire status due to his antisemitic rants. The Chicago, Illinois native came at third with an estimated value of $500 million. New to the list is cannabis pioneer Berner whose Cookies label is one of the most sought after and bootlegged brands on the market. He is ranked at four and has an estimated worth of $410 million. Dr. Dre rounds the top five with earnings close to $400 million.

