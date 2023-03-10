Elon Musk Is Reportedly Purchasing a Texas Town for His Employee’s to Work and Live

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Elon Musk is building a town in Texas for his Employee’s to work in live in, according to multiple sources.

Musk, according to the Wall Street Journal, envisioned the city as a “kind of Texas utopia along the Colorado River.” Musk would be able to decide some of the city’s regulations if he founded the municipality. Last year, at an all-hands gathering of Boring employees, the company’s president, Steve Davis, reportedly discussed hosting a mayoral election.

The planned community is near the Boring and SpaceX sites and has modular homes and pole-mounted signs.

Reportedly, Musk intends to provide workers with rental homes priced well below the local market average. One advertisement purportedly stated that a two- or three-bedroom property would cost $800 per month, compared to $2,200 per month in nearby Bastrop, Texas. The municipality also has plans for a Montessori school. The minimum population requirement for incorporation in Texas is 201 residents. The Journal’s article describes plans for the construction of 110 additional homes in the Snailbrook neighborhood.

Should Musk construct his own city, he will not be the only billionaire in Texas to own a municipality. Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, purchased Mustang, Texas for an undisclosed sum in 2021. Since 2017, the city had been listed for sale with an initial asking price of $4 million. It was eventually reduced to $2 million, but remained unsold. Mustang is located in Navarro County, approximately one hour south of Dallas, directly off Interstate 45. But, 77 acres falls well short of what Musk supposedly has in mind.

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Purchasing a Texas Town for His Employee’s to Work and Live was originally published on thebeatdfw.com