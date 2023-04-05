Former Tesla Employee Awarded $3M in Racism uit After Rejecting $15M Payout

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ex-Tesla worker, Owen Diaz, is awarded $3 million in a racism suit against Tesla, after rejecting a $15 million payout.

After being hired as a contractor through a staffing agency, Diaz began working in a Fremont Tesla factory where he experienced overt racial discrimination and hostility in the workplace. It was reported that Diaz submitted multiple complaints of fellow employees harassing him with verbal racial slurs, caricature drawings, and a host of other civil rights violations.

He expresses his regrets of referring his son to work for Tesla, as he also experienced racial injustices after being onboarded.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick reduced the $137 settlement (after a 2021 jury decision) to $15 million, saying that the original amount was excessive. Diaz rejected the amount and set out for a retrial.

Click for details: After Verdict Slashed By $122M, Black Man Suing Tesla For Racism Demands New Trial

The plaintiff’s counsel, Bernard Alexander, makes a closing argument that encourages jurors to hold the billion dollar company accountable by awarding an amount that “will get Tesla’s attention.”

According to MacroTrends.com, Tesla has a net worth over $650 billion as of today.

