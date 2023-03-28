Elon Musk Now Says The For You Tab Will Only Feature Tweets From Twitter Blue Subscribers

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Another day, Elon Musk continues to make Twitter a very sh*tty experience for everyone.

If you open Twitter and see many people on your timeline, you don’t follow or care to follow. There is a good reason for that. There is this god-forsaken tab, “For You,” that shows you tweets from users that Twitter’s algorithm believes you will take an interest in.

It also hilariously is full of Elon Musk’s tweets after it was discovered that the Tesla chief had developers create a special system to flood our timelines with them after his Super Bowl tweet didn’t do the numbers President Biden’s tweet did.

Now, he’s desperately trying to ween the company off the ad-based revenue it heavenly relied on after his purchase of Twitter made everyone say I’m good beloved by introducing a subscription service nobody wants.

For either $8 a month or $84 annually, you will not only get a verification badge, which he is even making celebrities and notable people have to pay for, access to different features, and now have your tweets show up in the “For You” tab.

Musk made the announcement on his personal Twitter account, writing, “Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.”

In the same breath, he also wrote, “That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human.”

Twitter Hates The For You Tab & Paying For Blue Checks

According to Musk, Twitter is worth half its value now at $20 billion. Musk acquired the social media company for $44 billion.

Twitter has been clowning the “For You” tab, and the idea of legacy verified accounts having to pay for the blue checks. In a back-and-forth with William Shatner, aka Captain Kirk, Musk told the iconic Star Trek actor, “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities.”

Riiiiiggght.

In the gallery below, you can see what Twitter thinks of Musk’s new stupid idea.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

The post Elon Musk Now Says The For You Tab Will Only Feature Tweets From Twitter Blue Subscribers appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Elon Musk Now Says The For You Tab Will Only Feature Tweets From Twitter Blue Subscribers was originally published on hiphopwired.com