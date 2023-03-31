Spirit Airlines…Black Tony Has Your Planes!
If you need to go anywhere this weekend “for the low”, call Black Tony! He and a friend took 3 Spirit Airline planes, and are mapping out their take off route. The meetup location is the Kroger parking lot near the West End mall!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
Black Tony Threatens To Quit Claiming He’s Tired Of His Feelings Being Hurt [WATCH]
Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
Black Tony’s Absence on International Women’s Day Upsets Jeff Johnson [WATCH]
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral