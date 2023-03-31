Gayle King Signs $12 Million Dollar Contract with CNN, Becoming Highest Paid Employee

Gayle King is most definitely getting to a big bag after reportedly signing a $12 million dollar contract with CNN.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
The creation of this new primetime talk show (title and concept yet to be announced) is said to be an attempt to renew viewership after the network faces its lowest numbers in decades. The alleged agreement is that King will receive $12 million annually to appear on air for 1 hour each week. This will catapult her to officially becoming CNN’s highest paid employee.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The media mogul also currently holds roles at CBS Mornings, Sirius XM and Oprah Daily. I’m sure her bestie, Oprah Winfrey, is proud!
RELATED:
Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Allegedly Having Affair With Co-host, Twitter Reacts
RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To Apologize? [VIDEO]
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Allegedly Split, Failed Relationships Twitter Reacts
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
ATL Reacts to Cee-Lo Green Falling Off a Horse at Shawty Lo Party
-
WTF News: Woman Fatally Shoots Husband on Facebook livee
-
‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph Posted Her Son & Twitter is Now Drooling! [Photos]
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral