Gayle King Signs $12 Million Dollar Contract with CNN, Becoming Highest Paid Employee

Gayle King is most definitely getting to a big bag after reportedly signing a $12 million dollar contract with CNN.

The creation of this new primetime talk show (title and concept yet to be announced) is said to be an attempt to renew viewership after the network faces its lowest numbers in decades. The alleged agreement is that King will receive $12 million annually to appear on air for 1 hour each week. This will catapult her to officially becoming CNN’s highest paid employee.

The media mogul also currently holds roles at CBS Mornings, Sirius XM and Oprah Daily. I’m sure her bestie, Oprah Winfrey, is proud!

