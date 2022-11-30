Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Allegedly Having Affair With Co-host, Twitter Reacts

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Things are about to get messy at Good Morning America.

The storied morning news program began offering the third hour of their show called GMA3: What You Need To Know, once the pandemic started to keep the country updated on all relevant COVID-19 news.

However, after a while, the show became a mainstay that continued to offer medical news but also added a lifestyle aspect with hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & Dr. Jen Ashton.

The three had a great relationship on air, but now it appears that Robach and Holmes got a bit too close and are rumored to be having an affair.

The DailyMail first reported the news and made sure to include receipts of the two hopping in and out of Ubers, allegedly visiting each other’s apartments and even a cozy getaway upstate where Holmes appeared to get handsy. Another photo from the DailyMail even seems to show the two seated in the back of an Uber holding hands.

Holmes has been married twice, once in 2007 and then again to his current wife, Marilee Fiebig, since 2010.

Back in 2020, he gave a glimpse into his marriage with Fiebig on Facebook, sharing how appreciative he was that she stood beside him.

“This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but … 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole,” he wrote. “I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

TJ, 45, and Amy, 49, have deactivated their Instagram accounts since the photos began swirling around the internet.

Neither has publicly responded to the rumors. See how Twitter’s reacting to the news below:

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Allegedly Having Affair With Co-host, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com