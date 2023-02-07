HomeThe Show

Black Tony Blesses The Morning Show With Some Poetry [WATCH]

  
Black Tony

Source: c/s / Reach Media

Another morning, another excuse.

This time Black Tony felt he was of more value to the show if he stayed home and wrote some poetry after feeling inspired by a conversation he had last night with Rickey.

He wanted to take a moment and share the inspiration from some of his original poetry with the audience.

It’s fair to point out that this sounds very similar to a classic Method Man & Mary J. Blige track!

Listen to the full conversation & his “original” poems. below!

