Lizzo ‘Hard Launches’ Her Boyfriend On Instagram After Pre-Grammys Party

It’s official, Lizzo is off the market!

The beauty recently took to Instagram to “hard launch” her relationship with new boyfriend Myke Wright by sharing a photo dump of glamorous snaps of the couple at a pre-Grammys event in Los Angeles.

The “About Damn Time” singer attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons ceremony on Saturday night alongside her comedian boo. The starlet shared the photos on social media of the two of them giving major PDA and giving us relationship goals in the best way possible.

"Hard Launch," the beauty captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

The 34 year old songstress first revealed that she was in a relationship last Spring during a radio appearance however, she ad he boyfriend didn’t make their first public appearance together until later last year when they officially debuted as a couple while posing on the red carpet for Lizzo’s TV competition series.

After Lizzo hard launched her boo on Instagram, many of her friends flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval over the now IG official relationship.

“We love a hard launch ” wrote Lizzo’s friend, Lori Harvey, while another friend, Kehlani, wrote, “BEEN WAITIN ” Other fans complimented the beauty of her new relationship, writing, “Dropped it like a mixtape. Okkkkk ” and ” while others left hearts and heart eye emojis underneath the affectionate photo set. “Love yall sm” while others left hearts and heart eye emojis underneath the affectionate photo set.

Beauties, what do you think about Lizzo making her relationship IG official?

