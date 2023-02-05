Beyoncé Is Now The Most Grammy Awarded Artist In History With 32 Wins

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Bey is now the official queen of the Grammys! Beyoncé has just won the Grammy award for the best electronic/dance album for Rennaiasce, bringing her 22-year total wins to 32 and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins in history (topping Hungarian conductor Georg Solti who previously held the record with 31 wins).

Upon accepting her award, the beautiful songstress was visibly emotional and excited about the honor and took to the stage to give a heartfelt speech of gratitude. “Thank you so much. I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night,” the singer said. “I’d like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here, but he’s here in spirit,” she added. “I’d like to thank my parents, my father, my mother for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching.”

She also went on to thank the Queer community for inventing the genre, a mention that was met with rounds of applause from the Grammys audience. Check out a snippet of the beauty’s speech below.

Following behind the Grammy awarded artist is music producer and songwriter Quincy Jones holding 28 wins, singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder with 25 wins, and her hubby, Jay-Z at 24 wins.

Congratulations to Beyoncé for making history tonight!

RELATED STORIES:

Beyoncé Holds A Surprise Performance In Dubai

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter

Beyoncé Is Now The Most Grammy Awarded Artist In History With 32 Wins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com