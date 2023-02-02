Lizzo Reveals Her First Wax Figure Before It Arrives At Madame Tussauds

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Ahead of its arrival at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, three time GRAMMY award-winning multi-platinum superstar Lizzo’s first wax figure has been revealed by the icon herself. Brace yourself because the Truth Hurts, she looks Good as Hell! The figure for the fierce flutist was inspired by her 2020 GRAMMY red-carpet look of a white Versace floor length gown adorned with sparkling detailing, a faux fur shawl and Stuart Weitzman strappy heels. Exact nail art and jewelry has also been recreated for a detailed finish.

“Lizzo is an insanely talented and beloved pop culture icon,” said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager for Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. “We love everything that Lizzo represents and we’re so excited for guests to have an interactive experience that celebrates self-love, acceptance and positivity.”

Adorned in her sparkling Versace inspired gown and faux fur shawl, and illuminated by a sunset cloud scape, Lizzo’s one-of-a-kind figure takes its place atop a giant wedding cake à la her show stopping 2019 BET Awards performance. The interactive experience invites guests to celebrate self-love, be their own soulmate and feel like ‘100% that b*tch’.

Loved all over the world for her larger-than-life personality and commitment to spreading messages of self-love and body positivity, Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson has been topping the charts since 2019 with her album Cuz I Love You. Additional hit tunes include Juice, Tempo, Truth Hurts, Good as Hell, and Rumors featuring Cardi B. Lizzo has also headed out on tour this year to promote her fourth studio album Special, which includes the hit song About Damn Time.

The new fabulous figure took approximately six months to create by a team of twenty London based artists. Hundreds of measurements and photographs from every angle were taken during Lizzo’s sitting to capture her exact features including hair color, eye color and skin tone.

Madame Tussauds is the world’s greatest wax museum with no ropes or barriers holding guests back from meeting their favorite celebrities. They continue to highlight well-known idols and icons in mind-blowing accurate detail in a life-like persona. Lizzo’s figure will be available to the public exclusively at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas beginning February 6. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/lasvegas/ and plan their next A-list experience.

Huge congrats to Lizzo on her wax figure! Check Lizzo showing it off on her TikTok story below!

Lizzo Reveals Her First Wax Figure Before It Arrives At Madame Tussauds was originally published on globalgrind.com