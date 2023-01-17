Black Twitter’s Response To ‘The Embrace’ Sculpture Of MLK And Coretta Scott King, Explained

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

OK, good people, I’m sure you’ve all seen it by now. You might have marveled at its aesthetic. You might have mocked it for its ugliness. You might have spent several minutes looking at photos of it taken from different angles while still scratching your head wondering just what in the hell it even is.

But you’ve definitely seen this sculpture meant to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King that was unveiled in Boston.

As you can see, the monument designed by Brooklyn-based conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas, which was inspired by the iconic photograph of the Kings hugging after MLK won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, only features the couple’s arms during the embrace. No heads. No bodies. Just the arms.

Now, to be fair, plenty of people appreciate the statue, titled “The Embrace.” A lot of people saw it as artsy and abstract, but a fine piece to commemorate the legendary civil rights activists nonetheless.

Then there’s Black Twitter, the subsection of the Twitter-verse we rely on to ask the important initial questions: Is it a giant feces statue? Is this what you get when you type “big bronze body parts” into a PornHub search engine? Nah, but seriously, what happened to their heads? MLK didn’t die by decapitation, so WTF is this?

While some people thought posting the statue side-by-side with the original photo added much-needed context, others pointed out that neither the comparison nor the multiple angles the sculpture could be viewed from changed the fact that it looks like a giant Rorschach test given to people with weird elbow fetishes. (Not that I’m here to kink shame.)

Apparently, even a relative of Coretta Scott King thought it looked like something that should be banned from several social media outlets for “nudity.”

Scott King’s cousin wasn’t alone in that sentiment. There were quite a few people who simply thought it was inappropriate for an MLK Day celebration because the King was not born nor did he die for this monument to awkward, suggestive ghost arms.

Personally, I don’t necessarily think it’s problematic—just weird. But hey, art is meant to be felt and interpreted in a variety of ways depending on who’s looking at it.

So, what do y’all think?

The post Black Twitter’s Response To ‘The Embrace’ Sculpture Of MLK And Coretta Scott King, Explained appeared first on NewsOne.

