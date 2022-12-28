Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed Appointed Head Football Coach At Bethune-Cookman

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for a man revered as a Super Bowl Champ, NFL Hall of Famer, three-time interceptions leader, and loyal decade-long safety for the Baltimore Ravens — yes, we’re talking about the same person for all four accomplishments!

It’s recently been announced that football icon Ed Reed has officially been appointed as head coach at Daytona, Florida HBCU Bethune-Cookman University.

It even looks like the 44-year-old Louisiana native already has a message via Instagram for his supporters in reaction to the amazing news:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: HBCU Golf Star Willie Mack III Working Way Up The Pro Ranks

More details on Reed’s newly-appointed position below, via NY Post:

“Reed has served as chief of staff on the football team at his alma mater, Miami, since 2020. Bethune-Cookman fired head coach Terry Sims in late November after going 2-9 in consecutive seasons.

Reed, 44, played safety for the Ravens from 2000-12. He split his final season, 2013, between the Texans and Jets. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl champion and the winner of the 2004 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fans everywhere have been praising the decision, even seeing it as a godsend following the cultural betrayal felt by Deion Sanders recently leaving his position as head coach at HBCU Jackson State to take the same position at the University of Colorado, a PWI. In addition to Sanders, Reed joins a growing list of high-profile college football coaches that also includes Titans legend Eddie George serving as head coach at Tennessee State since 2021.

Bethune-Cookman, an FCS program, definitely could use Reed’s expertise following less-than-stellar results under former coach Terry Sims. The latter went 2-9 in back-to-back seasons before getting the axe in late November, according to ESPN. Hopefully Reed can get Bethune-Cookman back on a winning streak in the SWAC similar to their six-time winning record under MEAC.

Congrats, Ball Hawk! Peep a quick highlight reel of Ed Reed’s gameplay below to see why he’s more than qualified for the job at Bethune-Cookman:

Ravens Hall of Famer Ed Reed Appointed Head Football Coach At Bethune-Cookman was originally published on blackamericaweb.com