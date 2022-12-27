Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey broke the internet earlier this week when she debuted her latest photo set and donned a long, straight wig, trading in her usual locs for a brand new look. And over the weekend, the beauty gave us another dose of her new look when she debuted her latest holiday photo set and we’re still swooning!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Taking to the platform, the songstress shared a photo set of herself donning a sexy red ensemble just in time for Christmas. The beauty rocked her latest straight wig and dialed up the glam for the holidays, rocking a diamond-encrusted necklace, a red fur coat, and a sexy red catsuit. The beauty served face and body as she posed in front of a white backdrop and stood on top of a mountain of red presents and certainly gave us holiday cheer in the process.

“santa baby” she simply captioned the photo set for her 5.7 million IG followers. Check it out below.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Chloe’s holiday looks have certainly been setting the internet ablaze and if this is how she’s ending 2022, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

DON’T MISS….

Chloe Bailey Gives Us A Close Up Of Her Latest Glam And Wig Install

Chloe Bailey Is Our Fashion Muse In An All Black Look

Sisterly Slay: Chloe x Halle Wear Sexy Shimmering Ensembles To Cardi B’s 30th Birthday Party

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Stuns In Latest Holiday Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com