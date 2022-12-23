Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey broke the internet earlier this week when she debuted her latest photo set and donned a long, straight wig, trading in her usual locs for a brand-new look.

Earlier today, the beauty was spotted on Instagram showing a close-up of her latest glam and hair transformation as she served her face and gave us hair envy in the latest post.

Check out the glam shot below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The beauty’s makeup artist also shared a few close-up shots of the luxurious look, posting a glam shot of the beauty along with the photos that broke the internet earlier this week.

“Glam on @chloebailey

Hair by @iamdavontae

Photographer @jpwphoto

Dress : @_tdionne

Stylist: @lisanhoang

#lamua #lahairstylist”she captioned the post. Check it out below.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Chloe’s holiday hair certainly set the internet ablaze when she first dropped the photo set and if this is how she’s ending 2022, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023!

DON’T MISS….

Chloe Bailey Is Our Fashion Muse In An All Black Look

Chloe Bailey Sings The National Anthem At The Phillies Game In Style

Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble

7 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Gives Us A Close Up Of Her Latest Glam And Wig Install was originally published on hellobeautiful.com