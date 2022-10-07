Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chloe Bailey has internet users smitten with her latest thirst trap on Instagram. On Thursday, the “Have Mercy” hitmaker took to the gram with a few smoldering photos of herself decked down in a tweed Miu Miu ensemble. In one pic, the 24-year-old had her curvaceous assets on full display as she posed for the camera standing from a balcony somewhere in Paris.

“Get a clue,” the star, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Hailey, wrote in the caption. Another photo pictured the Georgia native standing in front of the Eiffel tower as she strutted in a pair of black and white kitten heels and a cute purse.

The looks just keep on giving with Chloe, and the wins keep on rolling in, too.

Earlier this week, Pepsi premiered their “Footloose” inspired soda commercial featuring the talented singer. Chloe is now following in the footsteps of her mentor Beyoncé and superstars like Madonna and Mariah Carey, who have all made career-breaking strides with their Pepsi ad debuts. During an interview with PEOPLE, the “Ungodly Hour” crooner gushed about the huge milestone.

“When I got the ask from Pepsi, I was completely ecstatic and over the moon. I was like, ‘Wow, I get to have my pop star moment’ — so early in my career,” Chloe shared. “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always dreamt of this moment.”

In the short ad, the singer steps into a diner where she delivers a modern-day take on the 1984 classic musical Footloose. The big opportunity struck an emotional cord for Chloe, who was blown away when she saw Beyoncé’s 2003 Pepsi commercial. If you remember, the classic ad captures a hyped gas station employee singing “Crazy in Love” before Bey approaches the shocked super fan to ask for directions.

“When you saw her walking to the Pepsi vending machine, and the guy was so mesmerized. That’s been ingrained in my memory,” she said. “All the icons have had their own Pepsi moment, and now having mine is really surreal.” In the future, Bailey hopes to take her singing, acting and dancing talents to Broadway. “I just love entertaining, period. My goal is to have an EGOT,” she added.

Congrats to Chloe Bailey! What did you think about that Miu Miu ensemble? Tell us in the comment sections.

Chloe Bailey Sizzles In Paris Wearing A Clueless-Like Miu Miu Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com