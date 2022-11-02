Chloe Bailey Sings The National Anthem At The Phillies Game In Style

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chloe Bailey shared her angelic voice with World Series fans after she sang the National Anthem during the Phillies vs. Astros game last night.

The singer took to the field in a white, sleeveless, floor-length dress with gold embellishments that accentuated the garment. She wore chunky white platform shoes and styled her locs in golden goddess braids.

Bailey’s comment section was met with tons of praise. One fan wrote, “national anthem done right!! literally not too much and not too little, just right ”

Another fan chimed in saying, “The real reason the Phillies won.”

The “For the Night” singer is knee-deep into her winning season. She recently announced her partnership with Garage Clothing and released her first collection, BDY by Garage. This past Friday, she dropped new music with Latto, and she’s been picking up campaigns left and right. She’s also adding more acting roles to her resume.

Bailey is dedicated to her work, and it shows. In an interview with Flaunt, the singer said, “I really love working, and any time I have the opportunity to work and show off what I have to offer, I am truly happy.”

We see you, Chloe! She’s just beginning, and we love to see it! What do you think?

