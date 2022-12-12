Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Prayers up for actress Marsai Martin who took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that she had to have surgery to remove an ovarian cyst that she’s been dealing with.

The beauty shared the news on her Instagram stories where she posted a black and white video of herself being wheeled into surgery while in the hospital. She shared the video along with the caption, “if you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years.”

She continued, “I really don’t remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process.”

The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles. You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth.”

We’re so glad that Marsai is okay and love that she is spreading awareness to such a common issue! We’re wishing her a speedy recovery and hope she gets well soon.

Prayers Up: Marsai Martin Undergoes Surgery To Remove Ovarian Cyst was originally published on hellobeautiful.com