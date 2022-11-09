Marsai Martin Is Radiant In Sebastian Gunawan Ensemble

Marsai Martin looks stunning in red! The 18-year-old Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest look from the Savage x Fenty fashion show and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all-red Sebastian Gunawan two piece look. Styled by Bryon Javar, the ensemble looked like something out of a fairytale as it featured a mini skirt a matching blazer which the beauty paired with a crop top to show off her figure. The actress wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added gold accessories to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip and deep eyeshadow to make the look pop.

The teenage beauty showed off a few stunning looks from the glamourous red carpet shoot on Bryon’s Instagram, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @savagexfenty show carpet! #StyledByJavar

Look: @sebastiangunawanofficial

Shoes: @stuartweitzman ” Check it out below.