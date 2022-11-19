HomeEntertainment News

Marsai Martin Is Stunning In Her Latest Vibrant Look

Marsai Martin took to Instagram to show off her latest red carpet look and she's stunning!

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
2022 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Marsai Martin is stunning! The 18-year-old former Black-ish actress was spotted on Instagram showing off her latest look from the Fantasy Football red carpet and she is all glammed up and fabulous!

Taking to the social platform, Marsai modeled an all orange and pink Bach Mai  two piece look to perfection. Styled by Bryon Javar, the ensemble looked like something out of a fairytale as it featured a fluffy skirt and a matching strapless top. The actress wore her copper colored hair in big curls with a side part to frame the sides of her face. She also added a few accessories to match the bold dress. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a nude lip to make the look pop.

The teenage beauty showed off a few stunning looks from the glamourous red carpet shoot on her Instagram, posting a photo carousel with the caption, “Fantasy Football LA premiere🏉⚡🥹

Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is more than ready to conquer the fashion and beauty world and if these pictures are any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for a treat!  She looks incredible and we can’t wait to see her slay more red carpets! Beauties, what do you think about Marsai’s look? Did she nail it?

Marsai Martin Is Stunning In Her Latest Vibrant Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Close