Kanye West Gets Suspended Again From Twitter

Kanye West’s return to Twitter will be short-lived.

On Friday (December 2), Elon Musk confirmed Ye’s account was suspended for inciting hate speech. The multi-hyphenate had gone on a tweeting spree following his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program, suggesting Kim Kardashian had an affair with NBA star Chris Paul and he caught them and posting a swastika merged with a Star of David, the latter leading to another suspension.

Realizing he knew a suspension was looming, Ye posted a photo of Musk with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel shirtless on a yacht. Emanuel had previously called for a Hollywood boycott of Ye after his first string of antisemitic comments on Fox News, Drink Champs, and other platforms.

The accusation of Kardashian sleeping with Paul set off a firestorm of reaction on social media, causing the current Phoenix Suns point guard to trend overnight.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk replied to a Twitter user who asked him to “fix Kanye.” He later added, “Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!”

Ye’s Twitter account was initially suspended before Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the company. In October, Ye tweeted he was going “DEFCON 3” on Jewish people.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

