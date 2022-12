Kanye West Admits He “Likes” Hitler During Alex Jones Interview & Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The latest shocking and harmful soundbite came from Ye’s appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars program when the topic of Ye’s antisemitic comments came up. Ye didn’t hide his beliefs and also recounted the rumor of his adoration for German dictator Adolf Hitler.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye told Jones. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: ‘You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography,’” Ye said to the Sandy Hook conspiracist. “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good. I’m done with that,” he continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Ye, wearing a mask covering his entire face, says that even Hitler had something to contribute to the world.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye said. “Also, Hitler was born Christian.”

In his rant, the Chicago rapper name-drops businessman Ari Emanuel, his brother, and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“They want to separate and confuse the Christians and make us afraid to stand next to each other. A Christian can stand next to anyone,” Ye says. “We can go visit R. Kelly in prison. We can go talk to Harvey Weinstein. Because Jesus can save everyone.”

In another clip, Jones can be seen saying that he doesn’t like Hitler, nor what some of the other “mafias” are doing either.

Ye jumps in and says, “I like Hitler,” before the programming heads to commercial.

Ye’s remarks are harmful and antisemitic, and Twitter is letting him know that his views are terrible. See how social media is reacting.

Kanye West Admits He “Likes” Hitler During Alex Jones Interview & Promptly Gets Dragged On Twitter was originally published on cassiuslife.com