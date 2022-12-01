Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West’s latest interview walks back a famous lyric from his 2007 song “Flashing Lights.”

RELATED: Kanye West Ordered To Pay $200K In Child Support To Kim Kardashian!

RELATED: Kanye West Rejects Farrakhan Defending Him Over Antisemitism: ‘I Took That As A Slight’

During an appearance on InfoWars with Alex Jones, the 45-year-old spouted love for Hitler and Nazis, often sounding erratic and nonsensical.

“I see good things about Hitler,” Ye said, while also saying the former German leader invented highways and microphones. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

At one point, Jones, who is currently on the hook for more than $1 billion in payments to the families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, denounces Nazis, only for Ye to deadpan into the microphone, “I like Hitler” before cutting to commercial break.

In recent months, Ye has been using whatever microphone afforded to him to spew hate speech toward Jewish individuals, surround himself with white supremacists and more. He also announced another run for president in 2024.

Get Ya Mans: Ye Goes On Alex Jones’ ‘InfoWars,’ Praises Hitler and Nazis was originally published on hot1009.com