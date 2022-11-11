Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Two decades after releasing his breakthrough single, “I Need You Now,” and eight years since he last released new music, Smokie Norful is back with a new single, “I Still Have You.” In this exclusive interview, he talks to Melissa Wade during her Light Lunch about the new single, working on new music with his sons, expanding his ministry, and how it feels to come back to the music scene after a near-decade-long hiatus! Check out the interview, and be on the lookout for his new album next year!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

18 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Smokie Norful Returns With New Single, “I Still Have You” was originally published on thelightnc.com